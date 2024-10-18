It’s unacceptable

Say 3 left parties, legal expert about scrapping of March 7 as national day

Three leftist parties and a legal expert yesterday said the government's decision to cancel March 7 as a national day was "unacceptable and irresponsible".

Supreme Court lawyer ZI Khan Panna said, "Those who have cancelled the day seem to have thought independence came easily, which is why they couldn't understand the true significance of independence."

He made the comments in response to some remarks made by Post and Telecommunications Adviser Nahid Islam.

On Wednesday, Nahid, also information adviser, said the current government does not recognise Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the father of the nation.

Panna said, "It doesn't matter whether they recognise Bangabandhu as the father of the nation. It's a globally acknowledged fact that Bangabandhu is the father of the nation. Whether they recognise it or not, he will always remain so."

About cancelling August 15 as the national mourning day, the lawyer said, "No one is barred from commemorating the death anniversary of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan. Yet, those who want to commemorate the national mourning day are not allowed to do so."

It doesn't matter whether they recognise Bangabandhu as the father of the nation. It's a globally acknowledged fact that Bangabandhu is the father of the nation. — ZI Khan Panna SC lawyer

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) in a statement said that disregarding the national days such as March 7 -- the day Bangabandhu made his historic speech -- and Constitution Day on November 4 goes against the spirit of the Liberation War, as well as the nation's history and traditions.

It termed the move unacceptable and condemnable.

"We're observing with surprise that many recent decisions by this interim government have been made without consultation with or inputs from political parties. Additionally, some individuals are making controversial statements regarding the Liberation War and other matters, which are absolutely unacceptable," the statement read.

The CPB called on the interim government to define its scope of work and act accordingly, and urged the formulation of acceptable policies, particularly within the judiciary.

"Making any decision by caving in to a 'mob' is unacceptable," it said.

About Nahid's comments, CPB General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince said the people will decide whether Bangabandhu is the father of the nation or not.

In a statement, Biplobi Workers Party said cancelling March 7 and other national days was not a well-thought-out decision.

Saiful Haque, the party's general secretary, said, "There is no room for associating the Liberation War and March 7 with the oppressive rule of the Awami fascist regime.

"The decision to cancel March 7 along with other national days will send a wrong message about the political intentions of the current government and will push it into unnecessary and unwarranted controversy."

He added, "There is no justification for confusing March 7 with a few family-centric national days. Additionally, there is no basis for associating the Liberation War and March 7 with the crimes of the Awami fascist regime and their acts of genocide."

He said the March 7 speech was a significant milestone in the struggle for independence during the turbulent times of 1971. It had inspired the people to engage in the liberation struggle and gave them political direction.

"Our history is filled with both glorious legacies and harsh, negative ones. Both are parts of our history. Bangladesh, as an independent and sovereign nation-state, must ensure its future path in the democratic tradition, based on an impartial review of history."

About Nahid's remark on Bangabandhu, Saiful said it was an irresponsible one.

"Before making any political decisions or announcements on sensitive and nationally significant issues, the interim government should consider the sentiments, expectations, and emotions of the people, political parties, and social groups that have consistently supported it."

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President ASM Abdur Rab also criticised the government for cancelling March 7 as a national day, adding that failing to understand or appreciate the importance, significance, and historical value of March 7 would be self-destructive.

In a statement, he said, "Such short-sighted and ill-conceived decisions along with unnecessary actions will not be accepted by the struggling masses.

"While ignoring the fundamental reforms needed in the state, the government's attempts to spark new controversies will create divisions among the forces that participated in the anti-fascist movement."

He added that March 7 is an unforgettable date in the lives of the Bangalees and that Bangabandhu was an unparalleled leader in the struggle for independence and the Bangalee nationalist movement.