Youth sent to jail over raping girl in Jashore

A young man was sent to jail today in a case filed for allegedly raping a 17-year-old hearing-impaired girl in a village in Jashore's Sadar upazila.

Police arrested the alleged rapist, Tuhin Ali, 22, from his house last night hours after the victim's mother filed a rape case with Jashore Kotwali Police Station, said Abdur Razak, officer-in-charge of Jashore Kotwali Police Station.

Today, the arrestee was sent to jail by a court after being produced before it, the OC told our Benapole correspondent.

According to the case statement, around 7:30 yesterday, Tuhin lured the girl to his house and raped her there. After coming home, the victim told her family members about the incident.

Talking to reporters at the police station, the victim's mother said as her daughter is a hearing-impaired and physically disabled girl, she always lives at home. As the accused is a neighbour, he often offers illicit proposals to the girl. If she does not agree, he threatens to kill her, added the mother.