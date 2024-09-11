Woman raped on moving bus: Driver, helper arrested

Police arrested two transport workers on charges of raping a 19 year old woman on a moving bus in Chattogram on September 6.

The woman's husband filed a case with Karnaphuli Police Station on Tuesday night.

The arrestees Saidul Islam Mizan, 19, and Azad Khan Rana, 22, were sent to a court, said Inspector Mehedi Hasan, reports our Chattogram correspondent.

According to the complaint, the woman boarded a city bus around 9:45pm.

Seeing that she was the only passenger, Mizan, the driver's assistant, first raped her. When she tried to resist, Mizan hit her and raped her twice.

The bus kept on going around the city and headed towards the Moijjartek area. Later, driver Rana also raped her in the bus. The duo dropped her off in Patiya around 11:50pm.

The woman later informed her husband, who picked her up from the spot and took her home.

She later identified the accused in Bakalia and informed her husband after seeing them near Gol Chhatar on Tuesday night. With the help of locals, the victim's husband apprehended the two men and called the police.

Police said an arrangement was being made for the woman's medical examination.