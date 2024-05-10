Woman burned to death: Accused husband arrested in Benapole

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested a man from Benpole of Jashore early today on charges of burning his pregnant wife to death in Matlab upazila of Chandpur.

The arrestee is Ibrahim Pradhania, 37, son of Abdul Motaleb Pradhania in Bakchar area of Matlab upazila in Chandpur, reports our Benapole correspondent quoting a press release issued by Jashore Rab.

Ibrahim went into hiding since the incident took place on April 20, said Major Mohammad Sakib Hossain, commander of Rab-6 in Jashore, in the press release.

He was arrested by a Rab team from the Benapole Degree College area around 3:30am, said Major Sakib.

Quoting a case statement over the incident, Major Sakib said Ibrahim married Khadija Bagum, 28, daughter of Khokon Mia, in the same area four years ago. They have two children.

Ibrahim has been dowry from her family for the last year.

As Khadija's poor father failed to pay the dowry, he tortured her at different times.

On the night of April 20, Khadija was tortured allegedly by her husband and mother-in-law. Later, they poured diesel on her body and set it on fire, added the statement.

Hearing screams, neighbours rushed to the spot and doused the fire, and then she was admitted to the Chandpur hospital.

Khadija later was shifted to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital where she died on May 5 while undergoing treatment.

Khadija's mother-in-law was arrested after the victim's mother filed a murder case in this regard on April 23, but Ibrahim went into hiding, added the Rab official.