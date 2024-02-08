Verdict of Sagira Morshed murder case deferred till February 20

A Dhaka court today deferred till February 20 the delivery of the judgment in a case filed over the murder of Sagira Morshed in Dhaka in 1989.

The four accused are -- Sagira Morshed's brother-in-law Hasan Ali Chowdhury, his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda alias Shahin, Hasan Ali's brother-in-law (wife's brother) Anas Mahmud alias Rezwan and "hired killer" Maruf Reza.

Judge Mohammad Ali Hussain of the Special Judge's Court-3 of Dhaka set the new date for delivery of the judgment as he could not prepare it, said Additional Public Prosecutor Rakib Uddin.

On January 25, the judge fixed today after completing closing arguments both from the prosecution and the defence.

Earlier, the court recorded statements of 17 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case.

On January 16 of 2020, PBI Inspector Md Rafiqul Islam submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Dhaka.

On July 25, 1989, Sagira, 34, was going to Viqarunnisa Noon School on the capital's Bailey Road by a rickshaw to pick up her daughter Saharat.

Sagira, however, could not reach her daughter as muggers shot and killed her in front of the school.

Abdus Salam Chowdhury, the husband of the victim, filed a murder case against unnamed people with Ramna Police Station the same day.

A rickshaw-puller, who was present at the crime scene, identified two of the killers, but police filed the initial charge sheet against one, Montu.

Dhaka First Additional Sessions Judge Abu Bakar Siddique framed charges against Montu on January 17, 1991, and recorded testimonies of seven witnesses.

But during the hearing, the prosecution alleged that the name of Maruf Reza, a close relative of then home minister Mahmudul Hasan, came up during the investigation and was also arrested. But his name was dropped from the charge sheet.

Following a plea of the prosecution, the court ordered further investigation on May 23, 1991. But the proceedings were stayed by the High Court as Maruf Reza filed a petition.

On June 26, 2019, the HC cleared the way for continuing the murder case as it dismissed the rule that had stayed the trial proceedings for 28 years.

The bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman also asked the PBI to conduct further investigation into the case and complete it within 60 working days.

Later, the PBI arrested the four, who have already confessed their role in the murder.