Upazila chairman among 3 beaten to death in Khulna

Khulna's Koyra upazila Chairman GM Mohsin Reza and two other people were beaten to death as criminals set fire to the chairman's house in the upazila this afternoon.

Two other victims are Mohsin's driver Alamgir and bodyguard Yakub, said Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Koyra Police Station.

OC Mizanur also said the criminals set fire to the house of Mohsin, also Koyra upazila Awami League president, around 4:00pm. At that time, the trio were beaten to death.

Later, agitated people encircled the police station. Policemen were still in confinement in the police station till filing this report around 9:30pm.