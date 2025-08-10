Two relatives beaten to death over suspected van theft in Rangpur

Joyful wedding preparations turn into mourning

Two relatives were beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of van theft in Rangpur's Taraganj upazila, police said.

The incident occurred around 9:00pm in Burtirhat Bottola area of Sayar union, turning what was meant to be a joyful wedding preparation into a day of mourning.

Confirming the incident, Officer-in-Charge of Taraganj Police Station, MA Faruk, said, "Two people died due to mob violence. A case is underway and we are investigating. Those responsible will be arrested and brought to justice."

The deceased were identified as Rup Lal Das, 40, a shoemaker, and his relative Pradip Das, 35, a van driver.

According to family members and eyewitnesses, Rup Lal's daughter Nupur Das was engaged to Kamal Das, son of Lal Chand Das from Shyampur area in Mithapukur. The wedding date was scheduled to be fixed today. Matchmaker Pradip was driving his van with Rup Lal as a passenger when the incident occurred.

Locals stopped the two near Kajirhat village, suspecting them of van theft. Some inconsistencies in their statements allegedly raised suspicion, prompting an attack. They were left severely injured and unconscious on the grounds of Burtirhat High School, family members said.

Police were informed around 11:00pm and they were rushed the victims to Taraganj Upazila Health Complex, where Rup Lal was declared dead on arrival. Pradip was transferred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where he died early this morning.

"We were looking forward to the wedding celebrations, but everything ended in one night," said Rup Lal's brother Khokon Das. "They were innocent and hardworking. They never stole anything. They were killed mercilessly over false accusations."

Eyewitness Majidul Islam said, "The two kept insisting they were not thieves and explained their professions, but the enraged crowd would not listen and beat them severely."