Wed Oct 9, 2024 07:28 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 9, 2024 08:02 PM

Crime & Justice

Two journalists attacked in Mymensingh

Wed Oct 9, 2024 07:28 PM Last update on: Wed Oct 9, 2024 08:02 PM
Injured journalist Delwar Hossain.
Injured journalist Delwar Hossain.

Two local journalists suffered injuries in an attack at Patgodam Railway Crossing New Colony in Mymensingh city today.

The victims are Hossain Shahid, 35, Mymensingh bureau chief of Jamuna Television and his camera person Delwar Hossain, 40.

Shahid was given first aid while Delwar was admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, our local correspondent reports quoting police.

Quoting locals, Md Shafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said the two journalists were going towards Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) on a motorbike this morning to cover news.

When they reached Patgodam Railway Crossing New Colony area around 11:30am, a youth, Alif Imran, 25, of the same locality who has been passing the area on a motorbike, had an altercation with the journalists over a trifling matter.

At one stage, the youth attacked the journalists with an iron rod. The right hand of Delwar was fractured in the beating, said the OC.

On information, police visited the spot and detained Imran from the spot.

The youth was being interrogated at the police station as of filing this report around 6:44pm.

No case was lodged yet, added the OC.

