Assaulting journalist at Star Kabab: Manager among 11 staffers arrested

Eleven employees, including the manager of Banani Star Kabab and Restaurant, were arrested yesterday after allegedly assaulting a journalist of an online news portal.

The incident took place around 3:30pm, when Saleh Mohammad Rashid Alok, the executive editor of Politicsnews24.com, complained about the quality of food he was served.

Alok said he complained to the restaurant's manager about a foul smell in the kebab he was eating during lunch.

The manager, Md Muslim, dismissed the concern without inspecting the food, claiming the kebab was "like that".

As Alok shouted at the manager for his comment, the manager called the waiters by pressing the bell. The waiters attacked the journalist, leaving him injured.

Alok then sought medical treatment at Kurmitola General Hospital.

He filed a complaint with Banani Police Station, accusing 11 named individuals and several unidentified persons.

Sub-Inspector Mizanur Rahman, the investigation officer of the case, confirmed the arrest of 11 restaurant staff members, including the manager.

The arrestees are: Md Muslim, the manager; Kazi Md Sagar, Rasel, Mokhlesur, Ridoy Sarder, Apu Sarder, Hanif, Jamal Hossain, Mohon, Delwar Hossain, and Miraz Hawlader.

Mizanur said the arrested individuals will be presented before a Dhaka court later today.

"I was simply voicing my concern about the food, and instead of addressing it, they attacked me. I demand justice for what happened," Alok told The Daily Star.