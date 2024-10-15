Tongi East police station SI withdrawn, OC transferred

Tongi East police station sub-inspector has been withdrawn and its officer-in-charge transferred.

SI Arif Hossain was withdrawn and OC SM Mamunur Rashid transferred to Metropolitan DB at 5:00pm yesterday, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting Gazipur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (Crime South) Alamgir Hossain.

Gazipur Police Commissioner Khandaker Rafiqul Islam also confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

DC Alamgir said Tongi East police station in-charge OC has not been "stand released". This is a normal transfer process, he said.

In his place, the inspector (investigation) of Tongi West police station has been assigned the responsibility of Tongi East police station.