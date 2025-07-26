Three held over rape of eighth grader in Ashulia

Police have arrested three people, including two teenagers, on charges of raping an eighth-grade schoolgirl in Ashulia, Savar, last night.

The arrests were made after the girl's mother filed a case with Ashulia Police Station, said Md Abdul Hannan, officer-in-charge of the station.

He said two of the accused have been charged with rape, and one with aiding and abetting the crime.

"We have arrested all three accused in the case. They have been sent to court with a seven-day remand prayer each," he added.

As per the case documents, all the accused are employees of a local sound system shop. Among them, one -- Sameer Das -- is 25 years old; the others are aged 16 and 17.

The 16-year-old boy had been in a relationship with the girl, it said.

On Thursday, he called her to the shop and he and Sameer raped her, according to the case statement.