Three held over rape of class five student in Bandarban

Police say local arbitration fined the accused Tk 50,000 before arrests; two suspects still at large

Police arrested three people early today on charge of raping a class five student in Bandarban's Ruma upazila on August 8.

The arrestees are Ukhaising Marma, 23, Khahelawang Marma, 22, and Khasaiwang Marma, 19.

Md Shohrawardi, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ruma Police Station, confirmed the arrests to The Daily Star.

"When a news of salish (arbitration) circulated on social media last night, a police team conducted an operation at Paindu and talked to the victim, following which police arrested the three. We are trying to nab two others," he said.

"A rape case has been filed against the five accused," he said.

Locals led by Gongbase Marma, a member of ward No. 2 of the local union, held a salish and fined the five accused Tk 50,000 -- in an attempt to settle the matter yesterday afternoon.

When contacted, Gongbase Marma told The Daily Star that they had convened the salish at the request of the victim's guardians and residents of the area.

He also said that the five accused were asked to pay the fine to the victim's family within a few days.