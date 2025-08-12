Teenager killed during clash at Geneva Camp

A joint force conducted a raid in the camp and detained at least three people with machetes. Screengrab

A teenager was killed during a clash between two groups of alleged drug traders in Mohammadpur's Geneva Camp yesterday. At least 13 people were detained in this connection.

The 16-year-old victim, a resident of the camp, was stabbed to death by rival gang members, said Abul Alim, inspector (operations) of Mohammadpur Police Station.

According to the police official, there has been a longstanding dispute between the two groups -- one led by Mona Sohel and the other by Pichchi Raja, Selim, and Parmanu -- over the drug trade in the camp.

He said the teenager, who allegedly belonged to Mona Sohel's group, was stabbed to death around 3:00pm when the gang led by Pichchi Raja attacked the rival group.

Pichchi Raja, Selim, and Parmanu were among those who took part in the attack, he said, adding that the gangs had been fighting since the morning.

Later in the night, joint forces conducted a raid in the camp and detained at least 13 suspects.

Locally made sharp weapons were recovered at that time, confirmed Lt Col Nazim Ahmed, commanding officer of the 23rd East Bengal Regiment of the Bangladesh Army.