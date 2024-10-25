Crime & Justice
BSS, Dhaka
Fri Oct 25, 2024 05:00 PM
Last update on: Fri Oct 25, 2024 05:47 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Some news outlets, people spreading lies about number of cops killed in uprising: CA press wing

PHQ published list of 44 killed; anyone claiming a higher number is requested to provide proof
BSS, Dhaka
Fri Oct 25, 2024 05:00 PM Last update on: Fri Oct 25, 2024 05:47 PM
Photo: Palash Khan/File

Some news outlets and some people are deliberately spreading lies and misinformation on the number of police personnel killed during the July-August student-led uprising, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a statement today.

"We have noticed that some news outlets and also some people have been deliberately spreading lies and misinformation on the number of policemen who were killed during the July-August student-led uprising," the statement read.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Police Headquarters has published a list of police officials killed during the uprising. This list showed that 44 police personnel were killed during the student-led movement.

The police department meticulously maintains the list of officers or constables who are injured or killed in any protests or any acts of violence, the statement said.

Anyone claiming more police were killed in the uprising is requested to provide evidence, said the statement.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

অভ্যুত্থানে নিহত পুলিশের সংখ্যা নিয়ে মিথ্যা তথ্য ছড়ানো হচ্ছে: প্রধান উপদেষ্টার প্রেস উইং

গণঅভ্যুত্থানে নিহত পুলিশ কর্মকর্তাদের একটি তালিকাও সরবরাহ করেছে প্রধান উপদেষ্টার প্রেস উইং।

৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পাকা ধানে সোনালী পাহাড়, অভিনব জুম চাষ ও ধান মাড়াই

১ ঘণ্টা আগে