Sagar-Runi murder: Timeframe for wrapping up probe not possible

Says law minister in parliament

It is not possible to give a timeframe for the completion of the investigation into the murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi, Law Minister Anisul Huq told the parliament today.

Sagar, who was the news editor at Maasranga Television, and his wife Runi, a senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were killed in the early hours of February 11, 2012, in their rented flat in the capital's West Razabazar.

Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, a Jatiyo Party MP from Thakugaon-3, wanted to know why the investigation has not wrapped up yet 12 years on. Ahmed cited the remarks of the then home minister Sahara Khatun, who said action would be taken within 48 hours.

Since Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan was not present, Huq took all questions from lawmakers on matters concerning the home ministry.

"One thing we must note is that it is not appropriate to end the investigation until those who are investigating can uncover the mystery of the murder," Huq said, adding that the much-talked-about case is a complicated one.

Investigation can be completed swiftly if the perpetrators can be caught easily.

"The Sagar-Runi murder case is a bit difficult to investigate. All I can say is that the investigating agency will investigate the case properly and will resolve it. But I don't want to fix the time of this case. As a lawyer, I know that [fixing the time of investigation] is not feasible."

Earlier on February 2, Huq said that if the investigation needs 50 years to find the killers of Sagar-Runi, then so be it.

The investigators have already taken 107 time extensions to submit the probe report.