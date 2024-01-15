Rana Plaza collapse: Complete murder case trial in 6 months, SC orders

The Supreme Court today directed the lower court concerned to finish in six months the trial proceedings of a murder case, which was filed after the Rana Plaza collapse that caused the deaths of at least 1,135 people in April, 2013.

The Appellate Division of the SC also extended its earlier order that stayed a High Court verdict which granted bail to Sohel Rana, owner of Rana Plaza, in the murder case.

The apex court said the lower court can consider the bail petition of Sohel Rana if it cannot finish the trial proceedings of the case in six months, Sohel Rana's lawyer Md Quamrul Islam told reporters.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order after holding hearing on a petition filed by the state challenging the HC verdict.

Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the state.

On April 6 last year, the HC granted bail to Sohel Rana in the case.

At least 1,135 people, mostly garment workers, were killed and over 2,500 others injured as the nine-storey building came crashing down in Savar on April 24, 2013, raising questions about labour and human rights standards in Bangladesh.

Hours after the disaster, Wali Ashraf, a sub-inspector of Savar Police Station, had filed the murder case against building owner Sohel Rana, his father and several others.

The Criminal Investigation Department of police on May 24, 2015 pressed charges against Sohel Rana and 41 others in the murder case.

On July 18, 2016, the Dhaka District and Sessions Judge's Court framed charges against the 41 accused, including Sohel Rana, also a former Jubo League leader.