Prime accused confesses to trafficking for Russia war

Alomgir Hossain, a prime accused in a case filed over trafficking people to Russia for forced participation in the war, confessed to a magistrate yesterday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate GM Farhan Ishtiaq recorded his confessional statement after Alomgir agreed to give it, said a court staffer.

After recording the statement, the magistrate sent him to jail.

Details of the confession could not be immediately known.

Earlier, on the night of February 5, a team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested Fabia Zerin Tamanna, a partner at Dream Home Travels and Tours Ltd, at Dhaka airport while she was attempting to flee to Nepal.

According to CID, the trafficking ring lured victims with promises of high-paying jobs in Russia -- offering salaries between Tk 200,000 and Tk 250,000 per month in chocolate factories, or as cleaners and cooks.

Under this pretence, 10 individuals were first sent to Saudi Arabia on Umrah visas. After performing Umrah, they were trafficked to Russia and sold to a man named Sultan, who then handed them over to Russian soldiers as forced labourers.

Instead of receiving the promised jobs, the victims were forced to fight in the war against Ukraine, said a CID official.

Those who refused were tortured -- both physically and psychologically -- including food deprivation. Eventually, they were forced into battle, the official added.

One of the victims, Humayun Kabir from Singra, Natore, was killed in the war, while another, Aminul from Keraniganj, Dhaka, was critically injured, said CID.

Among the victims, 24-year-old Akram Hossain from Palash in Narsingdi managed to escape from the training camp and returned to Bangladesh on January 26. He later contacted the families of the other victims.

Based on his information, Aminul's wife, Jhumur Akter, filed a case with Banani Police Station on February 4.

CID also discovered that another group of 10 victims is currently stranded in Saudi Arabia.

After learning about the forced recruitment, they refused to go to Russia. The traffickers then took away their passports, leaving them unable to work or return home.

CID said Fabia's brother, Tuhin -- now in Russia -- played a key role in persuading the victims to join the war.

CID is working with the government and NGOs to repatriate the victims, the official added.