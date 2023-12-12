Crime & Justice
UNB, Faridpur
Polls clash: 20 including cops hurt in Faridpur

At least 20 people including five policemen suffered injuries as a clash broke out between supporters of Awami League and  independent candidates in Saltha of Faridpur yesterday.

Locals said supporters of independent candidate Jamal Hossain Mia and AL candidate Shahdab Akbar Labu Chowdhury locked in an altercation over seeking votes.

As the news spread, hundreds of people gathered and attacked each other with locally made weapons, said police and witnesses. 

SI Parimal Kumar Bishwas of Saltha Police Station said police fired 25 rounds of blank shots to disperse the crowd. Five cops got hurt amid the violence. Police arrested three people, he said.

