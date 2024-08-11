Police can’t be used as killers, henchmen anymore: Sakhawat

Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (Retired) M Sakhawat Hussain today said members of the police force cannot be used as killers or henchmen anymore.

"Police has been given lethal weapons. I was surprised to see 7.62 (firearms) at police's hand. They were given those weapons 15 to 20 years back ... Police should not be given these weapons," the adviser said.

He was talking to media at the Central Police Hospital in Dhaka after visiting police members who suffered injuries in clashes during the recent mass protests.

The adviser condemned both the killings of general public by shooting and murders of police during the protests.

"I am telling politicians that it will be difficult to do politics now. You can't use police like killers and henchmen anymore," he added.

"I will insist that police will run under the police commission. Orders from anyone will be given to the police commission, and they [the commission] will decide what to do," he said.

"Every day, incidents of robbery are going on as there are no police on the streets. Police are demoralised," he added.

"Unjust things have happened ... I will try to severely punish those who ordered [killing of people by shooting] either at home or abroad," he said.

"The politics of Bangladesh is the politics of sycophants. Such flattery is created that people are dying and they say nothing happened," he added

He asked police members not to apply excessive force.

"Our society can't run without police," he said.

The adviser said what the army is currently doing was not their job. But they are still doing it. They were even attacked in Gopalganj.

"A state cannot run like this. Politics of a state cannot go on like this. Bangabandhu has of course contributed, but thousands of people fought and 30 lakh people were killed to liberate the country. The state is not anyone's personal property," he said.

"I saw what happened in the country through BBC. But our media said nothing had happened. If media had played an objective role, police would not face this situation. Shame on you.

"A country is submerged when the media does not speak the truth," he said.

He threatened to shut down media outlets if they are biased towards any one entity.

Regarding the 11-point demand of police members, the adviser said, "They did not want the sky and the moon. Their demands will be met, [but] it may take time to meet some of the demands."

He urged people to cooperate with police to bring the situation to normal.

Over 400 people including some policemen were killed and several thousand others were injured after in the monthlong protests that eventually forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country on August 5.