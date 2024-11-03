Govt sets four criteria for selecting secretaries

The interim government is seeking out individuals who maintain financial integrity, demonstrate competence and uphold professionalism while selecting secretaries within the administration.

Besides, those who are financially dishonest and abused political power will face forced retirement, The Daily Star has learnt from people within the cabinet division and public administration ministry who are involved with the proceedings.

Those who are not financially corrupt but were beneficiaries of political favouritism will be made officers on special duty (OSD).

Lastly, the incompetent officers who were promoted to the position of secretary will be transferred to less important positions or remain OSD.

Currently, there are 55 ministries and divisions in the government structure, out of which 24 have received new secretaries following the appointment of the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus.

However, eight ministries and divisions are without secretaries.

However, the secretaries for the Economic Relations Division; Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Division; Defence (IMED); Post and Telecommunications; Science and Technology; Election Commission; agriculture; Environment and Forests; and Medical Education and Family Welfare Division survived the chop as they are known for their commitment to law and regulatory compliance despite being appointed by the Awami League government.

For instance, IMED Secretary Abul Kashem Md. Mohiuddin is cited as a respected figure known for integrity and skills regardless of the party in power.

Similarly, Election Commission Secretary Shafiul Azim took decisive actions by cancelling a foreign trip for the Chief Election Commissioner after the mass uprising.

There is no adviser in charge of the public administration ministry.

"The chief advisor is positive about those who are honest, efficient and professional among the secretaries," Ali Imam Majumder, the special assistant to the chief adviser, told The Daily Star.

If a credible complaint is found against someone, they are removed from office.

"This government has no political organisation, so there is no one to call its own people. The administration will run under the leadership of the secretaries who are working professionally and upholding public interest," he added.

Secretaries with records of financial misconduct or political misuse of authority have been targeted for forced retirement and, in some cases, are facing legal consequences.

For instance, Home Secretary Jahangir Alam, Health Service Secretary Md Jahangir Alam, and Food Secretary Ismail Hossain were sent on forced retirement.

Similarly, Tofazzel Hossain Miah, principal secretary to the Prime Minister, had his contractual appointment terminated, with all three facing legal proceedings.

The former Home Secretary Jahangir Alam is already detained.

Officials accused of political favouritism but not financial wrongdoing are being reassigned to less significant roles.

For example, former secretary of the public administration ministry Mesbah Uddin Chowdhury has been made OSD.

Several current secretaries might encounter similar assignments if deemed politically partial without financial malfeasance.

The government is considering alternative placements for those without corruption allegations but who lack proven administrative capability.

Among these is former ICT Secretary Shamsul Arefin, currently implicated in a homicide case.

In response to the absence of secretaries in six ministries, Public Administration Secretary Mokhles Ur Rahman mentioned the importance of selecting the most qualified officers and ensuring promotion aspirants are assessed on stringent standards.

"Some criteria have to be followed in the selection of officials. We will not tell everything publicly. But good officers should not be worried," he added.

Despite assurances from the government regarding support for honest and competent officials, some secretaries remain concerned, more so over recent comments by two advisers: Sharmeen S Murshid and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan.

Murshid, the adviser for the ministry of women and children affairs, suggested a complete replacement of old teams.

"There was no mass uprising in Bangladesh following the rules. If you don't cooperate, then the government will not follow the rules in the future. If necessary, the system will be broken and new people will be appointed," Bhuiyan said at an event in Chattogram.