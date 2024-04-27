Passenger of Jamuna Express injured by stone thrown at moving train

A passenger of Jamuna Express train was injured after being hit by a stone thrown by unidentified miscreants at the moving train near Jamalpur Railway Station last night.

The injured, 19-year-old Akash, said that he was going to Sarishabari upazila by Jamuna Express to attend his father's funeral. When the train reached Beltia area around 11:30pm, miscreants hurled stones at the moving train and one of the stones hit his head, leaving him seriously injured.

When the train reached Sarishabari Railway Station, other passengers admitted him to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex.

Doctor of the health complex, Sharmin Sultana Shanta, said Akash was admitted there at 12:10am with head injuries.

After receiving treatment, he left the health complex to attend his father's funeral prayers.

Mahbubur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Jamalpur Railway Police Station, said he heard about the incident and would take legal action after investigation.