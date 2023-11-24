One sustains bullet wound as Rajshahi ward councillor comes under attack

A man sustained bullet wounds during an alleged attack on a ward councillor of Rajshahi City Corporation in the city.

Akramul Haque Guddu, 35, an aide to councillor Md Moniruzzaman of ward 27, was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital with a bullet injury to his right leg, said Md Suhrawardy Hossain, officer-in-charge of Boalia Police Station.

The injured was transferred to Dhaka for better treatment, the OC said.

Followers of Tarikul Islam, an expelled Chhatra League man, carried out the attack around 11:00pm in Baliapukur area, the OC said.

The attackers fired at least eight shots and one of the shots hit Guddu, he added.

Hearing the news, police went to the spot and brought the situation under control, the OC said.

"At least four of the attackers were carrying pistols," said councillor Moniruzzaman.