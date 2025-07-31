One more case filed over Gopalgonj violence; total accused now 16,212

Law enforcement agencies have so far arrested 336 individuals

A new case has been filed over July 16 violence in Gopalganj, raising the total number of cases to 15 and the number of accused to 16,212.

Md Shofiqul Islam, assistant sub-inspector of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station, filed the case under the Anti-Terrorism Act last night, said Mir Mohammad Sajedur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the police station, today.

The ASI filed the case naming 77 people and accusing another 300 to 400 unidentified individuals over the incident of blocking the road by felling trees in Kathibazar area and nearby locations in Sadar upazila in an attempt to foil the National Citizen Party's (NCP) 'July March' on July 16.

Earlier, police filed 14 cases, including four murder cases, with Gopalganj Sadar, Khashiani, Kotalipara, and Tungipara police stations over the violence.

Law enforcement agencies have so far arrested 336 individuals across the district in connection with the incidents.