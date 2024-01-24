Oct 28 violence: Khasru gets bail in one case, petition of another rejected

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury today secured bail in one more case filed with Paltan Model Police Station over political violence centring the BNP rally in Dhaka on October 28 last year.

He has now secured bail in nine cases.

However, the magistrate rejected his bail petition in another case filed with Ramna Model Police Station over the attack on the chief justice's residence on October 28.

Khasru therefore cannot walk out of jail, said his lawyer Md Asaduzzaman.

On January 21, the same court granted him bail in two cases filed with Paltan and Ramna police stations.

On January 18, the same court granted him bail in four other cases filed with Paltan and Ramna police stations over political violence in October last year.

Earlier, he was shown arrested in those cases after his lawyer submitted eight separate petitions in this regard.

On January 17, Khasru was granted bail in two other cases, including the one filed over the killing of a police constable.

On January 8, the High Court directed the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka to accept, hear and dispose the bail petitions of Khasru in connection with the cases after a writ petition was filed challenging the legality of a magistrate court's refusal to accept the petitions.

The defence lawyer on December 14 filed separate petitions seeking bail for the leader.

The cases were filed on charges of killing a police constable, gathering on the street illegally, vandalising vehicles, rioting, snatching a police weapon, damaging properties, assaulting policemen and preventing them from discharging their duties.

On November 3, detectives detained Khasru from the capital's Gulshan. Later in the day, he was placed on a six-day remand in connection with a case filed over the death of a police constable in a clash during the party's grand rally on October 28 last year. He was later sent to jail.