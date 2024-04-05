No mercy to extortionists, land grabbers: Saber Hossain

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today warned that terrorists, oppressors of people, extortionists and land grabbers would not be spared.

"Administration and police have been instructed to maintain peace and law and order in the country. This government is a people-friendly one. We have been working to ensure the equal rights of all. We will stand by the people in the future too," he said.

The environment minister made the remarks while addressing an Eid gift distribution ceremony in Dhaka.

Eid gifts, sarees and lungis were distributed among about 1,200 families of Ward 74 of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) at Golarbari Bridge, Nandipara.

Speaking as the chief guest, Saber Hossain said the government has stood by the underprivileged and deprived people.

Essential commodities, including rice, dal, potato, oil, semai, saree and lungi are being distributed among the people in need, he said, adding that the AL leaders and workers are now engaged in a competition of good works.

Saber Hossain also distributed clothes as Eid gifts among 1,000 families of Ward No-73 at Manikdia Idrisia Dakhil Madrasa.