No let-up in river grabbing

Construction of illegal structures by encroaching Old Brahmaputra river and the Town Protection Dam in Mymensingh city has been going on unabated for years.

As such, the number of illegal structures, including houses and shops, keeps going up every year, mostly in the city's Kalibari Puratan Ferry Ghat, Shambhuganj Bridge and Kachhari Ferry Ghat areas, alleged locals.

Walkways on the river embankment at different points have also been blocked by scrap businesses in the same localities, disrupting movement of pedestrians.

"A vested quarter is behind grabbing government land amid a lack of proper monitoring from the authorities concerned," said Advocate Shibbir Ahmed Liton, secretary of Poribesh Rokhha O Unnayan Andolon platform in Mymensingh.

Advocate Md Nazrul Islam Chunnu, convener of Jonouddogh, Mymensingh, a civil society forum, echoed him, urging the authorities concerned to take prompt measures to this end.

Monir Hossain, a resident of Kalibari area, said a significant part of the embankment has been grabbed. Besides, many pillars on the walkway have been destroyed to set up illegal infrastructures, he added.

Contacted, Faruq Hasan, local ward commissioner, said they will soon start eviction drives.

Manas Biswas, town planner of Mymensingh, echoed him.

Akhlak Ul Jamil, executive engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board in Mymensingh, said they have started to prepare a list of the encroachers to take necessary steps against them.

Drives were conducted on numerous occasions against the grabbers, but they keep returning after intervals, he added.