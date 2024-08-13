Murder case filed against Nizam Hazari

A murder case was filed today against a former Awami League lawmaker and around 400 of his party men over the death of an auto-rickshaw driver in Feni on August 4 during the student-led non-cooperation movement.

Feni-2 constituency's former lawmaker Nizam Uddin Hazari was made the prime accused in the case.

The deceased's elder brother Md Yusuf filed the case in the morning with Feni Model Police Station, reports a correspondent from Feni.

The other accused include Feni Sadar Upzila Parishad Chairman Shusen Chandra Shil, Feni Sadar Upazila AL president Karim Ullah and Feni Municipality Mayor Nazrul Islam Swapan Miazi, said police.

Nizam Uddin Hazari's personal secretary Farid Manik, who was detained from Akhaura border on Monday while trying to flee from Bangladesh, was shown arrest in the case, said Muhammad Ruhul Amin, officer-in-charge of the police station.

Sabuj was killed when a group of AL men opened fire on protesters in Feni's Mohipal area on Dhaka-Chattogram highway on August 4, the first day of the student-led non-cooperation movement.