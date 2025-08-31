Mother, daughter found dead in Cumilla

Family members accuse son

A woman and her daughter were found dead in their house in Cumilla's Sadar Dakshin upazila today.

The victims are Lutfunnesa Begum, 70, and her daughter Ayesha Akhter Shilpi, 30, said police.

The incident occurred around 2:00pm in Ramanagar village, under ward 21 of Cumilla City Corporation.

Lutfunnesa's elder daughter Hasina Akhter Shiuli accused her brother Shahin, 38, for the murders over longstanding family disputes.

"My mother had been bedridden for five years after a stroke. Shahin's wife, Lucky Begum, often abused her and sometimes threatened to kill her. Today they did it for real. I demand capital punishment for them," she said.

Lutfunnesa's younger sister Shahana Begum echoed the allegation, saying, "My sister was murdered by Shahin and his wife Lucky. We want exemplary punishment."

Local resident Jasim Uddin, a relative of the family, said Shahin informed him in the afternoon that his mother and sister had died.

"When I arrived, I found their lifeless bodies inside the room," he added.

Soon after the incident, Shahin and his wife Lucky went into hiding and could not be reached for comments.

Mohammad Selim, officer-in-charge of Sadar Dakshin Police Station, told The Daily Star, "The case is under primary investigation. The actual cause of death can be confirmed after post-mortem and further inquiry."