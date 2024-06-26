Matiur ‘used clout’ to stop his transfers

So strong was the clout of former National Board of Revenue member Matiur Rahman that he could not be transferred unless he wanted to be transferred.

A number of high officials at the tax authority said Matiur has friends in high places, and he entertained many of them at resorts he or his family owns. He used his connections and influence to have at least two transfer orders, issued by the NBR cancelled.

Matiur had worked at the Chattogram Customs, Benapole Customs, Large Taxpayer Unit (LTU), Customs VAT Commissionerate in Dhaka and Chattogram, which are considered by many officials as "lucrative".

Matiur fell in hot water after his son posted on social media a photo of a sacrificial goat worth Tk 12 lakh. The photo went viral and questions were raised about his sources of wealth. Several mainstream media outlets reported on his and his families' huge wealth and lavish lifestyle.

The Anti-Corruption Commission finally launched an inquiry into his wealth a few days ago. At least four complaints were filed with the graft watchdog against him over the years, but the ACC did not launch a probe before.

On Sunday, he was transferred to the Internal Resources Division of the finance ministry.

Two NBR chairmen failed to have him transferred before.

During the caretaker government rule in 2007, then NBR chairman Badiur Rahman transferred Matiur from the Chattogram Customs House to the VAT Commissionerate in Rajshahi.

During a TV talk show recently, Badiur said, "As the NBR chairman, I ordered the transfer of Matiur. After the order was issued, Matiur visited my office and even went to my home to meet me. But I did not meet him. Later, I was surprised by what happened."

Badiur said then army chief Moeen U Ahmed and three other army officials had called him to stop the transfer.

"I did not cancel the order," he said, adding, "I told the army chief that transfer me if necessary and bring Matiur back, but I will not change the order."

And this is exactly what happened. Badiur was transferred elsewhere and

Matiur returned to Chattogram Customs House within a month.

In July 2022, NBR Chairman and Senior Secretary of Internal Resources Department Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem also failed to have Matiur transferred.

An order was issued to transfer Matiur again to the Rajshahi VAT Commissionerate from the Customs, Excise, and VAT Appellate Tribunal. He did not even join his new post in Rajshahi, and within 15 days a new order was issued cancelling his transfer.

NBR officials said in February that year, the government appointed Matiur as a director of Sonali Bank without the consent of the NBR chairman or clearance from the tax authority.

They claimed that, for this reason, Matiur was among 13 officials who were transferred as part of routine.

While the 12 others joined their new work places, Matiur did not. So strong were his connections and influence that he could have his transfer order cancelled, the officials said on condition of anonymity.

This paper has copies of the transfer orders.

The government on Monday removed Matiur from the Sonali Bank board of directors.

Following an ACC appeal, the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka issued a travel ban on Matiur and two of his family members.