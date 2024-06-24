Matiur and family barred from travelling abroad

A Dhaka court today issued a travel ban on Matiur Rahman, former member of the National Board of Revenue, and two of his family members in connection with corruption allegations against them.

The family members are Laila Kaniz Lucky, Matiur's wife and also upazila parishad chairman of Narsingdi's Raipura, and his son Ahmed Taufiqur Rahman Arnob.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after Anti-Corruption Commission Deputy Director Md Anowar Hossain, also the enquiry officer, applied to the court in this regard, said an ACC lawyer.

ACC public prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam moved the application on behalf of the watchdog.

In the application, the ACC said Matiur, former president of the NBR's Customs, Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal, and his family members were trying to leave the country, so a travel ban should be needed from preventing them to go abroad. Moreover, they are also trying to launder money abroad.

Earlier, the ACC formed a three-member committee to enquire into the allegations brought against them over amassing a huge amount of wealth through illegal means.