Man held in Savar for alleged links to Tehrik-e-Taliban

ATU sues 5 others on same charges

The Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) has arrested a man from Savar for his alleged involvement with Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a Pakistan-based banned militant outfit.

An ATU team arrested Md Foysal, 33, from his shop -- Bhai Brothers Telecom -- near the Savar upazila health complex on July 2, based on intelligence regarding his involvement with TTP. He was produced before a Dhaka court the following day under section 54 of the CrPC, and then sent to jail.

On July 5, Inspector Abdul Mannan of the ATU's intelligence branch filed a case under Anti-Terrorism Act against Foysal and five others with Savar Model Police Station. The other accused are Al Imran alias Engineer Imran Haider, Rezaul Karim Abrar, Asif Adnan, Zakaria Masud, and Md Sanaf Hasan.

The Daily Star has seen a copy of the case statement, which details Foysal's reported confession that he was inspired by TTP's ideology and had traveled to Afghanistan via Pakistan in October last year. He said he was accompanied by Ahmed Jubair alias Yuvraj, 23, who was later killed in a Pakistan army operation in Waziristan.

Foysal also reportedly said that he and Jubair left Dhaka on October 18 last year, traveled to Pakistan on October 29, and entered Afghanistan through the Torkham border on November 6. While Foysal returned to Bangladesh via Dubai on November 16, Jubair stayed back and was killed in a border strike by the Pakistan army.

Foysal also claimed that Engineer Imran Haider played a central role in recruiting and motivating Bangladeshi youths for TTP. He and several other suspects, including Rezaul, Asif, Zakaria, and Sanaf, were also reportedly involved in spreading TTP ideology online and "preparing for jihad".

The Daily Star could not independently verify these claims.

Contacted, Inspector Mannan declined to comment on the case.

Barrister Mahfujul Alam Russel, superintendent (media and awareness) of the ATU, said, "A youth named Foysal was arrested on charges of being involved with the TTP under CrPC on July 2, before a regular case was filed on July 5."

He said Foysal has been in jail since July 3. "We have not sought his remand yet as we are busy with the Malaysian incident."

Last month, Malaysian police detained 36 Bangladeshi nationals on charges of links to a "militant" network, according to Malaysian outlet New Straits Times.

Meanwhile, an official of the Special Branch, also involved in the investigation into TTP activities, told this newspaper that 54 TTP members were killed by the Pakistan army on April 27 in Waziristan. Among them was Jubair, a Bangladeshi passport holder from Savar's Arapara area.

The official claimed that Jubair and Foysal met an aeronautical engineer named Imran Haider in Afghanistan and joined training with other foreign fighters.

TTP, also known as the Pakistan Taliban, is an alliance of formerly disparate militant groups that came together in 2007 following Pakistan military operations against Al-Qaida-affiliated militants. Formed under the leadership of Baitullah Mehsud, who has since died, TTP is rooted along the Afghanistan/Pakistan border, according to UN Security Council website.

Talking to this correspondent, Jubair's father Anwar Hossain said, "My son has been martyred. Pray for him." He, however, would not comment on how his son died.

According to police, Jubair was a second-year student of Islamic studies at Savar Government College. He had passed his SSC exams from Adhar Chandra High School and HSC from Mirza Golam Hafiz College. He was the youngest of three siblings and known to be an introvert in the neighbourhood.

Foysal, who hails from Barguna's Patharghata upazila, had been living with his family in Savar and was known locally as a pious man. He had studied up to HSC level.

Officer-in-Charge of Savar Model Police Station Mohammad Jewel Mia said Foysal had been detained for questioning earlier last month but was released due to a lack of evidence. "ATU later filed the case and arrested him after confirming his involvement."

Set up by the Bangladesh Police in September 2017, the ATU is an intelligence-led, technology-based specialised unit mandated to counter terrorism.