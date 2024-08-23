Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Fri Aug 23, 2024 11:55 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 24, 2024 12:27 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Justice Shamsuddin Manik held in Sylhet border area

Star Digital Report
Fri Aug 23, 2024 11:55 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 24, 2024 12:27 AM
Justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik. Photo: Screengrab

Border Guard Bangladesh detained AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik, a retired judge of the Appellate Division of Bangladesh Supreme Court, from Sylhet bordering area as he attempted to flee to India tonight.

Shariful Islam, the public relations officer of BGB, confirmed it.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Justice Manik has been co-accused in several cases filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her cabinet members and top Awami League leaders recently.

More to follow...

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সিলেটের জকিগঞ্জ সীমান্তে বিজিবির হাতে আটক শামসুদ্দিন চৌধুরী মানিক

ভারতে যাওয়ার প্রাক্কালে সিলেটের জকিগঞ্জ সীমান্ত থেকে তাকে আটক করা হয়েছে।

৩৭ মিনিট আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

বন্যায় ১১ জেলার ৪৮ লাখ মানুষ ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত, ১৫ জনের মৃত্যু

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification