Justice Shamsuddin Manik held in Sylhet border area

Border Guard Bangladesh detained AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik, a retired judge of the Appellate Division of Bangladesh Supreme Court, from Sylhet bordering area as he attempted to flee to India tonight.

Shariful Islam, the public relations officer of BGB, confirmed it.

Justice Manik has been co-accused in several cases filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her cabinet members and top Awami League leaders recently.

More to follow...