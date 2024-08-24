Former SC judge Manik, ASM Feroz detained

BGB personnel yesterday detained AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik, a retired judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, while fleeing the country.

"Former judge Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik was detained by BGB members at the border while trying to flee to India," BGB's Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam told The Daily Star last night.

He was detained from the Dona border in Sylhet's Kanaighat upazila yesterday evening.

Lt Col Khandakar Md Asadunnabi, commanding officer of 19 BGB Battalion, said, "We will hand him over to police after completing formal procedures."

Justice Manik has been co-accused in several cases filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her several cabinet members, and several Awami League leaders recently.

Justice Manik has been at the centre of controversies several times over the years for his judgements and activities during his tenure as judge and after retiring.

Manik was appointed as an additional HC judge on July 3, 2001, for two years. The BNP, which assumed power in 2001, did not confirm his job.

On March 2, 2009, Manik was reinstated as a judge following an HC verdict after the AL government came to power.

He was appointed as a permanent HC judge on March 25, 2009.

On June 5, 2012, then ruling AL lawmakers said in parliament that Manik had violated the constitution by making "derogatory remarks" about the then speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Abdul Hamid.

Earlier in the same day, during the hearing of a rule, Justice Manik observed that the Speaker (Hamid) had committed an offence tantamount to sedition by commenting in the House on an HC order. He also said the speaker was completely ignorant of the apex court and the constitution.

Senior AL lawmaker Tofail Ahmed told parliament, "I was surprised to see how Justice Manik spoke against the speaker and accused him of sedition. We have no words to censure him."

The same judge, Tofail added, had once punished a traffic police officer for failing to salute him on the road. "I think he is a sadist who gets pleasure by hurting people."

Tofail also accused Manik of forcibly sitting in business class seats on Biman flight though he bought economy class tickets through the misuse of his position.

On March 31, 2013, he was promoted to the Appellate Division. Justice Manik retired on October 1, 2015. He was removed from the bench on orders from then chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha. Justice Manik had allegedly secretly recorded a conversation between him and justice Sinha, and published the conversation in the daily Janakantha.

In another development, ASM Feroz, chief whip of the 10th Jatiya Sangsad, was arrested from the capital's Banani last night, according to an SMS sent by Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Feroz, a former lawmaker from Patuakhali-2, served as a whip in the ninth parliament.

However, the DMP did not mention the case in which Feroz was arrested.