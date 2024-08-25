Justice Manik hospitalised with critical injuries

Justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik, who was attacked and beaten by unruly people while being produced before a Sylhet court, has been admitted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital with critical injuries.

Manik, a retired judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, was sent to the hospital by the authorities of Sylhet Central Jail this evening, said Md Sagir Mia, deputy inspector general (DIG) prisons of Sylhet.

Earlier, agitated locals threw eggs and shoes at 75-year-old Manik and also beat him while he was brought to Sylhet court around 4:00pm yesterday (Saturday).

"He was bleeding internally from the beating. One of his scrotum was cracked due to the beating. As his condition was very critical, we rushed him to the hospital after he was handed over to the prison authority after being produced before the court," he said.

DIG Prisons said, "Police usually arrange treatment for critically injured detainees first and then hand over them to the jail authority. But in this case, they did not."

Justice Manik was detained by the BGB from the Dona area in Sylhet's Kanaighat Upazila on Friday night while he was trying to flee to India.

That night, he alleged that he was beaten by a group of people at the border after taking every possession he had. However, his treatment was not arranged.

On Saturday morning, he was handed over to Kanaighat Police Station and the police produced him before Sylhet Judicial Magistrate Court in the afternoon under section 54 of CrPC.

The court sent him to jail and instructed the jail authority to arrange for his treatment as per the jail code.