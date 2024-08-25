Justice Manik undergoes surgery after attack

Earlier Sylhet court sent him to jail

Justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik, a retired judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, was hospitalised last night shortly after he was sent to the Sylhet Central Jail.

According to hospital sources, Manik underwent surgery at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital and was placed under post-operative observation.

Earlier in the day, while being taken before a judge, Manik sustained critical injuries after coming under attack by unruly people on the court premises in Sylhet, said Md Sagir Mia, deputy inspector general (DIG) prisons of Sylhet.

"He was bleeding internally, and one of his testicles was ruptured from the beating. As his condition was critical, we rushed him to the hospital after he was handed over to the prison authority.

"Police usually arrange treatment for critically injured detainees first and then hand them over to the jail authority. But in this case, they did not."

Manik was detained by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Friday night from the Dona border in Sylhet's Kanaighat upazila while trying to flee to India.

That night, he alleged that he was robbed and beaten by a group of people at the border.

After he was handed over to Kanaighat Police Station last morning, police produced him to Judicial Magistrate Alamgir Hossain's court, showing him an arrestee under Section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The court later sent him to jail, said court inspector Jamshed Alam.

Jamshed said that as the arrestee is a retired justice, the jail authority was ordered to provide adequate facilities as per the jail code. The court also ordered treatment for Justice Manik as he informed the court of his illness.

"He is accused in murder cases filed with Dhaka's Lalbagh, Adabor, and Badda police stations. He has also been accused in several other cases," the inspector added.