Justice after 40 years

Sonali Bank to pay Tk 20 lakh as man wins legal battle

After a 40-year legal battle, 80-year-old Harendranath Chandra finally achieved victory as the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has upheld its previous verdict over the payment of Tk 20 lakh to him as litigation cost.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed came up with the order after dismissing a review petition filed by Sonali Bank against its earlier verdict.

Following the apex court order, Sonali Bank PLC must pay Tk 20 lakh to Harendranath Chandra without any delay, his lawyer Md Omar Farouq told The Daily Star.

Barrister Farouq said his client was made accused of embezzling funds falsely by the Sonali Bank and Harendranath endured years of hardship, including imprisonment and financial ruin.

In 1985, the Sonali Bank initiated a departmental proceeding and filed three cases against Harendranath alleging misappropriation of Tk 16.16 lakh from the bank. This accusation eventually led to the loss of Harendranath's job and a five-year prison sentence.

Over the past four decades, he has tirelessly fought to clear his name.

On December 9 last year, the Appellate Division upheld a lower court judgement, acquitting him of all charges and ordering Sonali Bank to pay him Tk 20 lakh as compensation for legal expenditures. The bank authorities have also been directed to pay this amount within three months of receiving the order.

Later, the bank authorities filed a petition with the Appellate Division seeking review of its December 9 judgement.

On Thursday, the Appellate Division dismissed the review petition, clearing the way for Harendranath to receive the amount from the Sonali Bank.

According to the case documents, Harendranath, a man from Kushtia's Khoksa area, after completing BA, began his career at Sonali Bank in Dhaka as a cashier-cum-clerk on December 31, 1979. After three years, he was promoted to senior cashier-cum-clerk and subsequently transferred to the Jatrabari branch.

During his time at Jatrabari, a remittance of Tk 16.16 lakh was transferred to the Motijheel branch. The receiving branch officer acknowledged the full amount in writing, complete with their seal and signature. However, a few days later in 1985, an internal bank investigation revealed that the funds were missing.

In late 1985, Sonali Bank initiated departmental proceedings and filed three cases against nine individuals, including Harendranath, accusing them of embezzling the missing funds.

The ordeal has taken a severe toll on Harendranath's life.

While talking to The Daily Star, Harendranath said, "I was forced to sell my home and land to fund my legal defence. To support my family, I worked as a ticket seller at a bus stand for nearly 15 years. Now, at the age of 80, I am homeless and destitute."

Seeking payment of all due salaries and benefits from Sonali Bank, Harendranath has also filed a writ petition with the High Court, which is now pending. When contacted, Sonali Bank's lawyer Barrister Shamim Khaled told The Daily Star that his client must give Tk 20 lakh as litigation expenses to Harendranath in compliance with the Appellate Division order.