July-August massacre: Ex-Mirpur DC Jasim Uddin arrested

Former deputy commissioner (DC) of Mirpur Division Jasim Uddin, accused of crimes against humanity during the July-August uprising, was arrested in Rangpur last night.

Prosecutor Abdullah Al Noman confirmed the information.

He is the first among the accused being brought to the tribunal in connection with charges related to the July-August massacre.

"This court had issued an arrest warrant for Jasim on October 24, 2024. He was among 17 against whom arrest warrants were sought," Gazi MH Tamim, prosecutor for the court, briefed reporters at the tribunal's premises.

"Accordingly, the police arrested him from Rangpur. He was named in several complaints in the July- August massacre," said Tamim.

Jasim is an accused in one case filed with the ICT.

On August 13, under an executive order from the president, Deputy Secretary Md Mahbur Rahman Sheikh issued a notice reassigning Jasim Uddin to the office of the DIG in Rangpur Range.