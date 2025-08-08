Journalist brutally beaten 'in front of police' in Gazipur, one held

A journalist was assaulted, allegedly by extortionists, in Gazipur's Sahapara area on Wednesday while investigating allegations of extortion collected from battery-run and CNG-run auto-rickshaw drivers.

Anwar Hossain Sourav, 35, a staff reporter for the daily Bangladesher Alo, was attacked in broad daylight, reportedly in front of police.

He is currently undergoing treatment at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, police yesterday arrested a suspect, Farid, in connection with the incident, said Gazipur Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mehedi Hasan.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media after a video footage of the attack went viral yesterday.

The video shows 7-8 men surrounding Sourav and beating him, with one assailant striking his head and face with a brick. Although police could be seen nearby, no immediate action was taken.

Later, with the help of police and locals, Sourav was rescued and admitted to the hospital.

The injured journalist's mother, Anwara Sultana, filed a written complaint with the Gazipur Sadar Police Station yesterday.

According to the complaint, a group, led by Raktim, Sourav, and Farid, regularly collected Tk 30-40 in extortion from each battery-run and CNG-run auto-rickshaw. When Sourav went to the spot to collect information, the group abducted him and took him behind a tea stall, and beat him with sticks, bricks, and locally-made weapons. They also snatched two mobile phones and Tk 26,250 in cash.

OC Mehedi Hasan told The Daily Star, "A person named Farid has been arrested after reviewing video footage. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the remaining attackers."

Asked about the inaction of police while the journalist was being attacked, he said, "There was one police officer there. I haven't seen the video yet. We will take action after watching it."