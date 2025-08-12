Joint forces raid Geneva Camp: 3 held with yaba, walkie-talkies

Joint forces launched an operation early today at Geneva Camp in the capital's Mohammadpur area and detained three individuals.

The detainees are Md Yamin, 18, Md Alamin, 30, and Md Jamal, 28.

At the time, 1,500 yaba pills, Tk 2.75 lakh in cash, and two walkie-talkies were recovered from them, said Lt Col Nazim Ahmed, commanding officer of 23 East Bengal Regiment of Bangladesh Army and in-charge of Suhrawardy Medical College army camp.

Two of the arrestees were listed drug dealers, while one was held on suspicion.

Bangladesh Army and officials from the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) conducted today's raid.

Meanwhile, an official source in the army said a narcotics trade group used walkie-talkies to communicate among themselves, especially, during raids to hide and avoid arrests.

He said they got this information by interrogating suspects who were detained yesterday.

At least 14 were detained from the camp yesterday. Based on information gathered from them, the raid was conducted today.

There are four main groups dealing with narcotics trade in the Geneva Camp. They are Buniya Sohel gang, Pichchi Raja gang, Chua Selim gang, and Par Monu gang, said a police official.