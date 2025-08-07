Indian citizen held in Rangamati for illegal entry

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) today detained an Indian national from the Bagakhali Bazar area of Juraichhari upazila in Rangamati for illegally entering Bangladesh.

The detainee, Mon Chandra Chakma, 22, is the son of Chandra Hanshu Chakma from South Ugudasuri Changte Longle in India's Mizoram state.

Lt Col Kawsar Mehdi, commander of the Waggachhara Zone of BGB, shared the information at a press conference held at the 41 BGB Kaptai Battalion this afternoon.

Acting on a tip-off, a BGB patrol team from the Bagakhali BOP conducted a special operation in Bagakhali Bazar area this morning and detained Mon Chandra.

During primary interrogation, BGB found that he was allegedly involved in smuggling activities.

Legal proceedings are underway, and the detainee will be handed over to Juraichhari Police Station, said the BGB official.