Ignoring govt instructions: Facebook, YouTube may be blocked briefly

The government may temporarily block social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube in Bangladesh if the companies fail to cooperate in efforts to fight cybercrime and the spread of false information.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order held at the Secretariat yesterday.

Committee chairman and Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque disclosed the decision to reporters after the meeting.

The minister voiced concerns about the lack of response from social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube to official complaints about rumours and cybercrime.

"Facebook and YouTube do not have offices in Bangladesh, and our recommendations and instructions are being ignored. The social media companies will first be informed about their negligence, and if they fail to comply, the government may block their access temporarily.

"Before that, the government will publish advertisements in the newspaper and inform international organisations concerned regarding the non-compliance."

The minister added that public notices will be served to the companies so that the government is not responsible for any rights violations.

Regarding the upcoming upazila elections, Mozammel said that the upazila elections should be free and fair, adding that the decision not to use the party symbol in the local elections will ensure a level playing field.

"Law enforcement agencies have been strictly instructed to take legal action if any candidate violates the electoral code of conduct."

The public administration ministry has been asked to appoint a sufficient number of magistrates ahead of the upazila elections, he added.

On the recurrence of fire incidents, Mozammel said building codes need to be followed properly during their construction. "Also, flammable objects and hazardous chemicals have not been removed from buildings despite repeated calls. The industries ministry will take steps so that the chemicals are removed quickly [from buildings]."

Mozammel said the committee recommended that investigations be conducted against those whose negligence in duties resulted in these fire incidents and those who approved the risky buildings.

The cabinet committee chairman said a decision has been taken to hold a meeting in Ramadan to take steps to avert fire incidents. The meeting will be attended by the home minister, city mayors, police, and the regulatory authorities of hotels and restaurants.

Concerned about the rise in criminal activity at the Rohingya camps, the minister said, "Diplomatic efforts will be stepped up to repatriate the Rohingya refugees."

On the rising price of essentials, Mozammel said, "The ministry concerned has been asked to bring down the prices of essential commodities."