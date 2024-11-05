Meta to keep ban on political ads after US election

Advertisers running political or social issue ads are required to complete a verification process, including a 'Paid for by' disclaimer that shows who is responsible for the ad. Image: Dima Solomin/Unsplash

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, recently announced it will keep its ban on new political ads even after the US Election Day, aiming to reduce misinformation during the post-election period. Previously approved ads will still be allowed to run, but editing options will be restricted, says the tech giant in an official blog.

In this move, Meta continues its approach from past election cycles to prevent the spread of last-minute, unverified claims.

Advertisers running political or social issue ads are required to complete a verification process, including a 'Paid for by' disclaimer that shows who is responsible for the ad. These ads must also comply with local laws and follow the rules related to disclosure, labelling, and spending limits, further adds Meta.

Meta has restricted ads specifically targeting Washington state when related to local elections, and it enforces similar rules in other regions, where ads cannot challenge election legitimacy or make premature victory claims. The company also says that there may be different specific restrictions based on countries and regions.

Meta also requires clear disclosure if an ad uses digitally altered images, videos, or audio that create fake events or falsely portray real people or events. Ads failing to disclose such alterations will be removed, with repeat offenders facing penalties, says the company.