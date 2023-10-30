‘I just want my husband back’

People throng CMM court to find arrested family members

Twenty-four-year-old Mousumy was seen roaming in front of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka for several hours to get news of her husband Sabuj Mia yesterday.

On Friday night, the 32-year-old trader was arrested from the Hajj camp area near the airport.

Since then, he has remained untraced. After getting no news of him at the court till yesterday noon, she broke into tears while holding her two-year-old baby Mujahid Hossain in her arms.

"My husband told me over the phone that the law enforcers arrested him. Then we rushed to the local police station and did not find him there," Mousumy told The Daily Star.

"My husband does not do any politics. I just want him back," she said.

Like Mousumy, hundreds of people gathered at the CMM court premises to see their family members and relatives arrested on Saturday and early yesterday from different parts of the capital.

A couple, Abul Hossain and Parvin Akter, of Narsingdi's Madhabdi came to the capital a few months ago.

On Saturday, the 35-year-old was arrested in the Paschim Boksnagar area of Demra while he went out to drive an auto-rickshaw in the locality.

Yesterday, his wife Parvin, along with her child, was seen waiting for him in front of the CMM court.

"My husband does not do politics... but police still arrested him," Parvin told this correspondent.

"I do not know anyone here. I do not know what I'll do now," she said.

Ayrin Akter Nipu, 35, along with her four-year-old child, arrived at the court premises around 8:00am.

Her husband, Mohammad Ali, 39, was arrested from their home in Manik Dee area of Cantonment on Saturday night.

"My husband works at a workshop in Mati Kata Beribadh in Cantonment. We got married in 2005 and since then, I did not see him get involved in politics," Ayrin told The Daily Star.

Mohammad Jahangir, 40, was arrested in the Nayabazar area at 11:00am on Saturday while he was returning to his Kamrangirchar home after meeting his ill aunt in Bikrampur.

His wife Munni, 33, holding her one-year-old, said, "Police arrested my husband as they found BNP-related photos in his phone."

Abu Sinha, 36, was arrested at Kacha Bazar Goli in Uttara sector-11 on Saturday morning.

"My husband went to buy some vegetables. At that time, police arrested him. He has no link to politics," said Samia, his wife.

Yesterday noon, 65-year-old Monwara Begum came to the court to search for his son Kamal Hossain, 49.

"My son works for a ridesharing company in the capital. He was arrested at the Sabujbagh area," she said

According to court records, around 483 people, mostly BNP men, were produced before the CMM court yesterday in some 39 regular cases and seven GDs filed on different dates last year and this year.

They were arrested following the BNP's Nayapaltan rally on Saturday.