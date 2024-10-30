HC scraps 11 criminal cases against Khaleda Zia

The High Court (HC) today scrapped the trial proceedings of 11 criminal cases filed against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The cases were filed on charges of arson, violence and sedition with different police stations in Dhaka at different times in 2015 during the regime of Sheikh Hasina-led government.

The HC bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain delivered the verdicts after holding hearing on 11 petitions filed by Khaleda seeking to quash the proceedings of the cases.

Khaleda's lawyers Zainul Abedin, Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Kayser Kamal and Nasir Uddin Ahmed Ashim told reporters that trial proceedings of 10 arson and violence cases were cancelled on the grounds that their client was not present at the places of occurrences which were mentioned in the cases.

Also, the HC quashed the sedition case against the BNP chief as the case was filed by a lawyer without permission from the state, Mahbub Uddin Khokon said.