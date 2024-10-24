Court dismisses murder charges against Khaleda Zia, 3 others in 2015 blockade case

A Dhaka court today dismissed a case against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and three others, clearing them of charges related to the deaths of 42 people during the 2015 nationwide blockade enforced by the BNP-led 20-party alliance.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ziadur Rahman passed the order after accepting a police probe report that found no evidence to support the charges.

The other accused are BNP Standing Committee member Barrister Rafiqul Islam Mia, former BNP vice-chairman Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, and Khaleda's adviser, former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University Prof Emajuddin Ahmed.

The investigation, conducted by Shaheen Mollah, sub-inspector of Gulshan Police Station, concluded that charges under sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention), and 109 (abetment) of the Penal Code were not substantiated.

The probe report was submitted on September 21 this year.

The case was originally filed on February 2, 2015, by AB Siddique, president of the pro-Awami League organisation Bangladesh Jananetri Parishad.

Siddique accused Khaleda of masterminding the violence and claimed the other defendants incited the attacks, which involved petrol bombs and crude explosives, resulting in 42 deaths and hundreds of injuries.