HC grants BNP leaders Gayeshwar, Nipun anticipatory bail in 7 cases

The High Court today granted anticipatory bail to BNP leaders Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Nipun Roy Chowdhury till March 25 in seven cases.

Of the cases, six were filed against Gayeshwar with Ramna and Paltan police stations in connection with the incidents of violence centring the BNP's grand rally in the capital on October 28 last year. One of the cases was filed against him over vandalism at the chief justice's residence.

The other case was filed with Keraniganj Police Station against Nipun for violence carried out during the BNP's grand rally on the same day.

The HC also directed Gayeshwar and Nipun to surrender before the trial courts concerned by March 25 in the cases.

The bench of Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the orders following seven petitions filed by Gayeshwar and Nipun seeking bail in the cases.

Earlier in the day, both the accused appeared before the HC bench for bail.

The HC granted bail to Gayeshwar considering his old age while Nipun secured her bail on the grounds that she is a regular law practitioner and a woman, Deputy Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman Monir told The Daily Star.

Senior lawyer Nitai Roy Chowdhury argued for both the accused during hearing of the bail petitions today.