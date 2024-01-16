Attack on CJ’s residence may be tantamount to sedition: HC

The High Court in the full text of verdict on the bail petition of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has observed that the allegation of attack on the chief justice's residence may be tantamount to sedition.

"Whether the petitioner (Fakhrul) is the mastermind or had any role in the catastrophic, unruly events, can only be decided after a fair investigation, but to ensure fairness in the investigation, we are of the view that it will not be conducive to release him on bail at this stage," the HC said.

An HC bench of Justice Md Salim and Justice Shahed Nuruddin came up with the observation in the eight-page judgment which was released recently.

On January 10, the bench delivered the verdict rejecting the bail petition of Fakhrul in the case filed over the vandalism of the chief justice's residence on October 28 last year.

The HC also directed the jail authorities to take the necessary steps to provide proper treatment to him.

In the full text of the verdict, the HC said the court has found the involvement of the accused petitioner (Fakhrul) in the case.

"Moreover, as the case is still under investigation without creating any impact on the investigation process, we can nevertheless, state that the allegations particularly that of an attack on the residence of the chief justice, and forcible entrance into that house, a very serious one indeed. The hon'ble chief justice is head of one of three organs of the republic and hence allegation of such an attack may be tantamount to sedition," it observed.

On December 3, Fakhrul filed the bail petition with the HC through

Fakhrul landed in jail on October 29 in connection with the case filed with Ramna Police Station.

Contacted Fakhrul's lawyer Zainul Abedin told The Daily Star that they are yet to decide on the next legal steps.

He said Fakhrul is accused in 11 cases and he secured bail in nine cases. Of the remaining two cases, the High Court has rejected his bail petition in one case and the bail petition in another case is pending with the lower court.

After moving bail petition before the lower court, we will take the next steps, the lawyer added.