Hasina’s ex-principal secretary Azad arrested

The Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested Abul Kalam Azad, former lawmaker and former principal secretary of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina, from the capital's Kalabagan yesterday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner (DB) Rezaul Karim Mallik confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

Detectives arrested him from his place of hiding in the capital, where he had been staying since the fall of the Awami League government, the DB chief said without providing details.

Abul Kalam Azad was wanted in a number of cases as he was reportedly involved in various misdeeds during the Awami League regime.

Azad was elected member of parliament (MP) from Jamalpur-5 constituency in the last general election. The parliament was dissolved following the student-led mass uprising.

He also served as the principal secretary and principal SDG coordinator, as well as the prime minister's office secretary, and secretary to the Power Division and Economic Relations Division, reports BSS.