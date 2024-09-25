Hasina, Quader sued in another murder case

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 111 others have been sued over the death of a teenager, Ontor, in Dhaka's Jatrabari area during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on August 5.

Ontor's maternal aunt Khuku Moni filed a case with Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shaheen Reza today.

Upon hearing the complaint, the magistrate asked the Jatrabari police station to register the complaint as a case after scrutinising whether any general diary (GD) had been filed earlier with the police station in this regard.

Former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former law minister Anisul Huq, former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman, former deputy commissioner of Dhaka Anisur Rahman, former detective branch (DB) chief Harun-Ur-Rashid and former joint commissioner of police Biplab Kumar Sarker are among the accused.