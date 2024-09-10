Hasina can appoint foreign lawyers if she wants

Says chief prosecutor of ICT

The newly appointed Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal Tajul Islam has stated that defendants, including Sheikh Hasina, will be allowed to appoint foreign lawyers to argue their cases when they go on trial.

He assured that the prosecution team would not raise objections on this point. In the interest of fairness and justice, the prosecution team will do whatever is necessary.

He made these remarks on Monday (September 9) while responding to questions from journalists at the Prosecutor's Office of the International Crimes Tribunal.

Tajul Islam mentioned, "The prosecution team has inspected several hospitals and is collecting information. Data has also been requested from hospital administrators. Additional hospital inspections will be conducted today."

He further informed that letters are being sent to deputy commissioners of districts, media outlets, hospitals, and various institutions requesting videos and photos for the sake of the investigation.

"The initiative aims to conduct the investigation with transparency so that there are no doubts about the judicial process. The victims are eagerly awaiting justice for the genocide, and the witnesses are also keen. Efforts are ongoing to begin the trial process while evidence remains fresh," said Tajul Islam.

He also emphasized that the government has no political agenda in this trial. The goal is solely to bring justice for the atrocities committed against the students and the public, with no political ambitions involved.